Israeli actress Shira Haas nominated for Emmy award for best actress

Haas was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Netflix's Unorthodox.

Israeli actress Shira Haas was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Netflix's Unorthodox.

The 25-year-old Haas won acclaim for her role as Esty, a young haredi woman from Brooklyn who flees to Berlin to escape an arranged marriage and embraces a secular lifestyle there.

The actress wrote on Twitter in response to her nomination: "I just heard the crazy news just like you, I’m in shock. . . I thank you all so much for everything, for the love and the support. I’m still speechless, but I hope soon I’ll find the words. I am so full of gratitude and love and . .. ahh! Thanks!”

Hass won the award for Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival in April for her role in the film Asia.

Unorthodox was nominated for eight Emmy awards including Outstanding Limited Series.