COVID-19 Headquarters to be established in IDF Home Front Command

Defense Minister Benny Gantz: 'Entire defense system mobilized, IDF knows how to defeat enemies and also knows how to defeat coronavirus.'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz this evening ordered the IDF and defense establishment to work to establish a coronavirus headquarters under IDF Home Front Command.

The directive was given at the end of a special discussion held with participation of the Civil and Social Affairs Minister Michael Biton, Defense Ministry Director Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Home Front Commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin, and Prof. Gabi Barbash.

At the hearing, the Deputy Chief of Staff and the Home Front Commander presented the operational plan for establishing the headquarters, including a precise definition of the manner of command and control and forces required.

The special headquarters will work to shorten testing time and improve laboratory processes, will operate an extensive system of epidemiological investigations, will ensure rapid isolation of carriers, and will assess and analyze the spread of the disease for policy purposes.

Gantz said in a preliminary discussion with Prof. Gamzu that the entire security system is mobilized, there are no restrictions, and there is no mission they may be called for that they will not carry out.

Gantz also said: "Every effort should be made to halt the chain of infection, to continue to reduce morbidity, and thus prevent closure in the country. The IDF knows how to defeat enemies with confidence and will also know how to defeat coronavirus. The defense establishment is prepared for these tasks and knows how to find all the necessary solutions in the operational effort."

Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Eyal Zamir noted that "for many months, the IDF has been involved in a variety of capabilities in helping fight coronavirus, leading the Home Front Command, preparing to expand its missions and take decisive action to cut the contagion chain and reduce morbidity. The IDF will continue to act and assist the national effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, including establishing a mission headquarters to stop the chain of infection in the national space."