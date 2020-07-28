Coronavirus death toll rises to 486

2,057 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed yesterday, eight new deaths today. 316 patients in serious condition.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 65,791, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday evening.

Eight people have died from the disease so far Tuesday, raising the death toll to 486.

32,157 people have recovered from the disease so far, while 33,148 coronavirus cases remain active.

739 patients are hospitalized. 316 patients are in serious condition, 97 of whom are on ventilators. 153 patients are in moderate condition.

28,224 test results were obtained yesterday, of which 2,057 came back positive,