Beneath the Old City of Jerusalem lay the ruins of the Jewish community from 2,000 years ago.
On Tisha B'Av we take the time to remember and reconnect to the pain of the destruction.
The memories are engraved within the stones and our heart.
Watch: Ed Sheeran's I See Fire by Kippalive
I See Fire
Moshe Legver
