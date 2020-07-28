Defense Minister visits Israeli Air Force: Israel knows to use its capabilities anywhere

DM suggests countries of region remember that 'the State of Israel has infinite capacity and we know how to use it.'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today visited the Nevatim airforce base, along with IAF Commander Gen. Amikam Norkin.

During the visit, Gantz was briefed on IAF operations and various challenges.

Gantz met with combat support soldiers serving in technical units.

At the conclusion of the visit, Defense Minister Gantz said: "I'm ending a visit to the Adir squandron, one of the most advanced in the IAF and one of the best in the world.

"We have the capacity to act, at any range, and with unprecedented operational readiness. I suggest that the countries of the region - near and far, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and anyone involved in terror - remember that the State of Israel has infinite capacity and we know how to use it."