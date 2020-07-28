Yesha Council head David Elhayani: 'Let us preserve Area C'

Ahead of the special discussion to be held tomorrow in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee regarding illegal Palestinian Authority construction in Area C, this morning Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani sent an urgent letter to Committee Chairman MK Zvi Hauser.

The Oslo Accords-invented "Area C", originally presented to the Israeli public as Judea and Samaria territory under full Israeli civil and security authority. Area C suffers ongoing PA land takeovers, including massive illegal construction.

Elhayani writes, "This construction is a practical expression of an orderly and organized plan in the Palestinian Authority to take over Area C with the undisturbed funding of the European Union and other foreign governments."

Elhayani states in the letter that this is a very important discussion, "and we see importance in the practical decisions that will be made."

The Yesha Council head proposed to MK Hauser to grant supervisory and enforcement powers in open areas in Area C to the regional and local councils in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, which will work in coordination with the competent authorities, and budget accordingly. Authorities are well aware of the area, and are to be found in the entire area around the clock," the letter said.

"It will be important to advance a decision to extend the powers of oversight and enforcement in open spaces in Area C to the regional and local councils that will work in cooperation and coordination with the competent authorities, along with appropriate budgeting for the councils for this important action," he added.

In this way, says the Yesha Council head, it will be possible in a short time to begin to restore deterrence against the PA who build without permits, and to keep Area C in the hands of the State of Israel.