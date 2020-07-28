Health Minister: Mask 'helps'; citizens need to be careful

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein today visited Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

"I was impressed by the staff's dedication," Netanyahu said. "At the moment, the hospitals can deal with the critical patients, but there's a question of manpower - when do we get to the caution point where we're told they can no longer accept patients. We currently have more space."

Health Minister Edelstein said: "I'm confident that the additional staff we received, both doctors and nurses, will help Soroka and the rest of the hospitals. As far as we're concerned, this is far from satisfying all the system's needs, and we're thinking of creative solutions - perhaps manpower assistance in the simpler jobs, in terms of administrative needs."