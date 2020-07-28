Event hall owners: 'We'll reopen - with or without the government's permission'

Event industry threatens to reopen, with or without government permission. '100,000 families lost their livelihood.'

The owners of event halls, who were forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday morning sent a sharp letter to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, informing him that they plan to reopen on August 5.

The Knesset's Finance Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a compensation package for event hall owners, and according to the Union of Event Halls, the agreement completely ignores their distress and will cause the industry to completely collapse.

"We have a few more hours before the government and the Knesset decide on our fate and eliminate Israel's event industry," the letter read. "We are completely dependent on you, Mr. Prime Minister, and we need your help immediately."

"We cannot leave 100,000 families who lost their livelihood, we cannot leave the young couples, we will stand by our commitment, as it was forced on us."

The letter added that event hall owners will begin holding events according to the guidelines for parks and local authorities, starting on August 5.

"We will open the event industry on August 5, with or without the government's permission," the letter warned.

Event halls had been allowed to reopen for events with up to 250 attendees, but a new spike in coronavirus cases quickly followed, including in cities where the number of cases had been close to zero prior to the halls' reopening, leading the government to reimpose restrictions.