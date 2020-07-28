7 Israeli MKs join Twitter walkout

Israeli lawmakers join Twitter boycott in protest of social media giant's response to string of anti-Semitic tweets.

Seven members of Knesset joined the call to stage a 48-hour "walkout" from Twitter in protest over the platform's inadequate response to anti-Semitic tweets.

Celebrities, politicians and other high-profile figures around the world have joined the walkout, which began on Monday morning at 9:00 am.

According to the organizers of the walkout, Twitter has seen an increasing amount of anti-Semitic language on its platform, which climaxed last week when British rapper Wiley launched a slew of tweets targeting Jews.

"We view this initiative of Diaspora Jewry as an important step in the war against anti-Semitic and anti-Israel expressions that are running rampant on social media and on the streets alike," stated the letter signed by the MKs.

"Jews as well as many non-Jews feel that anti-Semitism has reared its ugly head on leading social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, which do not enforce their own guidelines and ignore cases of incitement against Jews."

The letter, initiated by the pro-Israel watchdog group Im Tirtzu, was signed by MK Keren Barak (Likud); MK May Golan (Likud); MK Matan Kahana (Yemina); MK Ariel Kallner (Likud); MK Michal Shir (Likud); MK Keti Shitrit (Likud); and MK Ofir Sofer (Yemina).