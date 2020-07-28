Haredi leaders: 'Don't sit in a study hall which doesn't keep coronavirus restrictions'

Leading haredi rabbis have called on their followers not to enter a study hall that does not strictly adhere to Health Ministry guidelines, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Together with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the heads of the Ponovezh yeshiva in Bnei Brak, on Tuesday morning published a letter in which they called on haredim to avoid entering study halls which are not careful to adhere to guidelines, as well as to avoid participating in such events.

"Now, with the spread of coronavirus around the globe, each and every one of us is obligated to be very careful to to be harmed and not to harm others, G-d forbid," the rabbis wrote in their letter. "However, those who spread Torah have an even greater obligation to be careful, since the Torah study of many is dependent on them."

"Unfortunately," they added, "there are places of Torah which have been closed due to the illness of teachers and lecturers."

"Included in the obligation to be careful is refraining from participating in events such as weddings, bar mitzvahs, etc., other than for the closest family members.

"In addition, do not spend time in a study hall where they are not as careful as demanded. And also places of learning (yeshivas and schools) must act with extra caution in order not to cause, G-d forbid, that the Torah study of many will be canceled."

"And all those who are careful with this will be blessed."

The two rabbis added that "now, after Tisha B'av (the ninth day of the Jewish month of Av, and the day the two Holy Temples were destroyed - ed.)...even though people are not in yeshiva, there is an obligation to be careful of hikes, since in the past there were tragedies due to hikes. There is a need for rest, but not for throwing off the yoke of Torah, since such a thing is very serious indeed."