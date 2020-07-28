Iranian government spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

Iranian government spokesman tests positive for the novel coronavirus. His overall condition is reportedly "satisfactory".

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Xinhua reported Monday, citing the official IRNA news agency.

Rabiee's weekly press conference has been canceled as he is hospitalized for further treatment, said the report.

His overall condition is "satisfactory," it said.

Iran for a time was the hardest hit country in the Middle East by COVID-19. At least 31 members of the Iranian parliament contracted the virus, including its speaker Ali Larijani, who tested positive for COVID-19.

There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran's official COVID-19 figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

A senior Iranian health official acknowledged last month that nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country's outbreak started in February.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus infections in Iran totaled 293,606, including 15,912 deaths.