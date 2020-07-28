Will the coronavirus vaccine be safe?

The rush to come up with a vaccine that is supposed to protect us from COVID-19 is worrying a lot of people as to its safety.

We won’t have information on any possible long term effects and the "cure" could be even more dangerous than the virus itself.

Also, what about vaccines in general? Are they safe for us and our children? Are they effective, and are there other ways to protect ourselves besides receiving these chemical laden injections? What about the people vaccines are believed to have protected and saved, vs. the risks of getting a bad reaction from these shots?

There are people who are pro-vaccine , and people who won’t touch it with a ten foot pole, and then there are people who are middle of the road, take the vaccines, but wait till your kids are a little older and stronger. Does that work? How cautious SHOULD we be? And what will happen if our governments threaten to bar us from school, work, and other public places if we DON’T get the vaccines they say we must have? Is there another way to keep safe and healthy?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny, an osteopathic medical doctor, widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health.

She speaks both nationally and internationally, and is a recognized expert on a wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine including women’s health, hormone treatment, the medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health.

Dr. Tenpenny is the author of several books, including the best seller, "Saying No To Vaccines". Her articles for magazines have been published in over 10 languages around the world, and she joins us today to talk about the use of vaccines, and what we need to know about them.