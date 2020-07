Biden's question: Will his possible election victory be good or bad for Israel?

What might happen to "the America that we have always known", if Biden, and the left, should take over the White House?

Tamar Yonah speaks with guest Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director as he describes some possible scenarios.

How will the fact that Biden will head the administration affect relations with Israel and previous decisions of the Trump administration related to Jerusalem and its status?

He also talks about the coronavirus, and how it has been politicized.