Building bridges between fellow Jews

How 'Gesher' organization has shifted its model as a result of Coronavirus where physically bringing people together is nearly impossible.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with JJ Sussman, International Director at Gesher, an organization which facilitates respectful dialogue between all diverse segments of Israeli society.

Sussman discusses how his organization has shifted its model as a result of Coronavirus where physically bringing people together is nearly impossible.

He talks about the relevance of Gesher’s work, especially now as Jews around the world are getting set to commemorate Tisha B’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, which symbolizes disunity.

The goal is that one day soon, there will be Ahavat Chinam – unconditional love between Jews, as opposed to baseless hatred.