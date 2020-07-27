Watch: Jewish boy in Hebron attacked

One of four assailants throwing rocks at boy arrested by security forces.

One of the four attackers who today threw rocks at a Jewish boy in Hebron and wounded him in the head has been arrested.

As reported, four Arabs today attacked with a belt and rock a Jewish boy living in Hebron and wounded him in the head. He was treated on the spot.

At noon today, 14-year-old Yitzhak Zarbiv was riding a bicycle with his friend, both residents of Hebron. At one point the two fell off their bikes after spotting four Arab youths.

Shimon Zarbiv, Yitzhak's father, told Arutz Sheva earlier, "My son and his friend fell off their bikes and the Arabs laughed at them. It developed into a verbal confrontation and then the Arabs attacked my son."

The four Arabs, apparently about the age of the victim, attacked by various means. "One Arab spat," Zarbiv said. "One cursed, one attacked with a belt, and one with a rock."