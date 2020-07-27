MK Yevgeny Sova: 'Deportation from Gush Katif was a mistake'

MK Yevgeny Sova (Yisrael Beiteinu) today told Arutz Sheva that the expulsion from Gush Katif was a mistake and called for Judea/Samaria sovereignty.

"It was a mistake," MK Sova said of the expulsion. "I remember it as if it happened yesterday. I was a young reporter then, covering the difficult events."

"I want to mention," he added. "That Avigdor Liberman, the Chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu, paid a political price for this thing. He was among the few who opposed the disengagement plan.

"Ariel Sharon, who was Prime Minister at the time, fired him," he said. "Compared to many people in the Likud who today talk about the Right and that they are continuing the path of the Right - but they voted in favor of expelling Jews from Gush Katif.

"I think it was a mistake and I hope we don't get to such days again," he noted. "I think the citizens of Israel have learned a lesson. It's enough to look at what is happening in Gaza and how Hamas conducts affairs in Gaza. It's easy to come and say we said and we knew this was going to happen, but I think today the Israeli government is detached from the people and is also detached from political reality."

MK Sova mentioned the issue of sovereignty in question today: "If you tell the whole world that sovereignty should be applied in the Jordan Valley and in Judea and Samaria, then don't talk - do," he said. "When you talk and you don't act, then the world comes to the conclusion that you can't do it."

"This is the most important lesson," he said. "If you decide to do something about such an important and critical issue, do it and don't talk."

On elections now in the State of Israel, he said: "I hope not, although I am very dissatisfied with this government. I think this government should disappear in the political sense of the word."