Watch: 'You Murdered the Nation of G-d'

Herzog College in Gush Etzion is continuing its more than 25-year tradition of holding a summer 'Tanakh Study Days' program, featuring lectures on the Hebrew Bible.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the entire summer program will be available online, with dozens of lectures in Hebrew and English on a variety of subjects.

From Sunday through Thursday (July 26th to the 30th), the classes will be broadcast live over the internet, including a two-day portion focusing on Tisha B'Av Wednesday and Thursday.

In some lectures, viewers will be able to interact with the speakers and submit questions.

Thus far, more than 10,000 people have registered for the classes.

For more information or to register for the lectures, click here.