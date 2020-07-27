Yeshiva heads in religious Zionism today issued an urgent call to the public to immediately stop violent discourse within Israeli society.

The full letter reads:

Israel is in danger. Neither the health danger nor the economic danger, but rather a situation where the health danger and economic danger - which can be overcome with G-d's help - become fuel for incitement and brotherly hatred, which is the real and existential danger, to the people and the State.

We call from the bottom of our hearts to all parties, Left and Right, and to all media and social networks: Stop the expressions of incitement, agitation, and verbal violence, which quickly leads to physical violence, and G-d forbid can lead to bloodshed. Let the institutions of rule of law in Israel, the government and the Knesset, act quietly and calmly in this emergency.

And we call the institutions of government: This is a time to join hands, not to twist arms.

We are on the eve of Tisha B'Av. Let us all remember why the Temple was destroyed. The home that is the State of Israel will be built with tolerance and love. Yes, even with baseless love. 'And let no man think evil of one another in his heart.'