4-year-old dies after being left in car

Toddler found left in car in Fureidis in northern Israel during heatwave, pronounced dead at the hospital.

A four-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was forgotten in a car in Fureidis in northern Israel Monday.

Police arrived at the scene after a passerby contacted authorities to say he had seen a child left in a car.

United Hatzalah volunteer Doctor Muhammad Isa who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived at the scene I found the boy not breathing and without a pulse. According to passersby, the boy had been found inside a vehicle and had been there for some time. I performed CPR on him and gave him adrenaline but with great sadness his death was pronounced at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center after a lengthy resuscitation effort that had continued during transport."

The doctors at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera continued their resuscitation attempts but were eventually forced to determine his death. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Orly Silvinger, the director of Beterem, the National Center for Children's Health, said: "We are seeing an alarming increase in cases of children being forgotten in cars. The risk of forgetting is greater during these days of the coronavirus, when we are all under stress and our routine changes with the morning news."

"On hot days, the temperature in the car can reach 70 degrees (158 degrees Fahrenheit) in a few minutes. These are extreme conditions that quickly affect young children and babies. The higher the temperature outside, the greater the danger," he said.

"We urge parents, do not say 'it will not happen to me' - adopt a habit to save a life. Open the back door at the end of each trip, leave an essential object in the back seat or call your spouse when you arrive at your destination. When you get out of the car, make sure the car is locked to prevent children from entering unattended."

Israel is experiencing a heat-wave which is expected to last throughout the week.