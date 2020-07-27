MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) calls demonstrations against the Prime Minister "coronavirus hatcheries" and says that they are dangerous, with no political connection.

"The right to demonstrate is no more sacred than the right of movement, freedom of occupation, and other basic rights in a democracy. What's happening on the streets, crowds in violation of the law and at risk of public health, is a scandal and anarchy," said Karhi in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

He said, "Such gatherings are coronavirus incubators that endanger public health. We see the climbing curve and therefore it's impossible to continue. If we want to get the State of Israel back on track in terms of health and economics, we need to freeze the right to demonstrate to some extent. It should be done in capsules according to Health Ministry guidelines."

Karhi refers to the question of whether Israel is close to elections again and replies, "In the meantime, they're trying to calm things down, but if Blue and White continues encouraging activities contrary to guidelines, and anarchy, and harming the coalition agreement, the road to elections is probably not far off."

Asked how he felt, on the 15th anniversary of the expulsion from Gush Katif, the Knesset Member responded, "I was young. I live in the area adjacent to Gaza and we had dozens of demonstrators who came to protest this thing. Our eyes see from afar and we hope to restore the crown to the glory of old. We will certainly not allow any deportation of Jews from their homes after we learned in depth what it does to the State of Israel."