US Security Advisor infected with coronavirus

According to a Bloomberg report, White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has tested COVID-19 positive.

O'Brien, who outed former advisor John Bolton earlier in the year, is reportedly the highest-serving U.S. official to have contracted the virus.

According to Bloomberg, O'Brien contracted the virus at a family event.

O'Brien has been out of office since late last week, according to the paper. He is currently spending time in quarantine, from where he continues administering matters of national security.