Gantz: No enemy should test us

Defense Minister says Syria and Lebanon bear responsibility for any attack from the in territory in light of security incident in north.

Blue and White Chairman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz made it clear at the start of the weekly Blue and White faction meeting Monday that he will not compromise on the passage of the state budget.

"All of my actions are intended to provide the citizens of Israel stability, without political considerations or 'exit stations,'" Gantz said, alluding to speculation that Prime Minister Netanyahu does not want to pass a two-year budget in order to prevent Gantz from assuming the role of prime minister under the coalition agreement next year.

"A responsible long-term budget is what is needed," Gantz said. "Going to a fourth election in two years would be the height of national irresponsibility."

Ganz mentioned that according to the coalition agreement signed at the formation of the current government, the current budget is supposed to be biennial, and clarified that he will insist that the agreement be upheld.

"If the Likud abides by the agreement, governmental stability will be guaranteed. We will abide by the agreement," he noted.

In light of the security incident on the northern border which occurred during the meeting, Gantz said: “Iran and its proxies are still trying to strangle our northern border in an Iranian choke hold. The IDF and our security forces will continue to block Iranian entrenchment, as well as the transfer of destabilizing weapons, and precision weapon systems."

"As defense minister, I suggest that no enemy dare test us. Anyone who attempts to do so will find a ready and resolute army, prepared to protect the citizens of Israel and its sovereignty.

Let me stress this once again: the responsibility rests on the shoulders of Syria and Lebanon for any activity on or originating in their territories.”