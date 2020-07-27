Netanyahu: Israel does not need new elections

PM says budget must be passed now to ensure orderly opening of school year, economic aid for business owners.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the dispute with the Blue and White party over the state budget during the weekly Likud faction meeting Monday afternoon.

"At this time, in view of the great challenges before us, there is no reason to go to elections," Netanyahu declared in his opening remarks.

"Israel does not need elections, it needs a budget. If we pass a budget now, we can open the school year in an orderly manner and inject more money for business owners," the prime minister added.

The prime minister also addressed the controversy over the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, which has overturned several decisions by the government to impose new coronavirus restrictions over the last two weeks.

"We need coalition discipline. It is unacceptable for MKs and ministers to go off on their own," Nertanyahu said, adding that he would support whatever decision coalition chairman Miki Zohar made.