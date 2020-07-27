Does the IDF avoid Katif Center out of pangs of conscience?

Katif Center's Rabbi Yitzhak Levy: 'We want IDF to send soldiers and officers, but there's mental difficulty in dealing with what happened.'

Katif Center Chairman Rabbi Yitzchak Levy told Arutz Sheva that the army does not visit the Center to learn about the story of Gush Katif's expulsion.

Rabbi Levy said in a full interview to be published this week on Arutz Sheva, that the Center offered to host soldiers as part of their education workshops, but, despite repeated invitations, the visits never took place. Rabbi Levy also says the Chief Education Officer visited the Center in the past and was impressed, but this still did not lead to visits by soldiers and officers.

In Rabbi Levy's opinion, the avoidance stems from pangs of conscience and not a desire to refrain from engaging in political issues.

"I think there may have been some pangs of conscience in the army," says Rabbi Levy. "Great discomfort has set in and perhaps remorse for this behavior... The army carried out orders, they were told: 'do this, do that', they prepared them in psychological workshops how not to surrender to their feelings and not to break down and cry in order to get the mission done.

"It's not a matter of Right and Left," explains Rabbi Levy. "We clashed with the military; we didn't actually clash, but they evicted us, they're the ones who took us and led us to the buses. And so there's a certain difficulty that we haven't yet overcome. We'd like the army to be here, so in the framework of education workshops, soldiers and officers will be sent here to watch the films and learn what was and what happened.

"There's discomfort on the part of the military and some mental difficulty to come and deal with what happened. They're not coming," he concludes.