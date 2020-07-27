Hurricane Hanna to disappear on Monday?

Former hurricane downgraded to tropical storm, then to tropical depression, NHC says.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sunday night downgraded Hurricane Hanna to a tropical storm, and from there to a tropical depression.

Hanna had gained hurricane status on Saturday, while it was still over the Atlantic Ocean. However, when Hanna moved inland over northeast Mexico on Sunday, it weakened to a tropical storm.

According to the NHC, Hanna had become a tropical depression by the early hours of Monday morning, and is likely to disappear by Monday evening.

However, by Sunday evening, Hanna had already brought heavy rains and flash floods to southwestern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

NHC warned Sunday that two to five inches of rain may fall in both areas, with an additional 1-2 inches of rain over the course of Monday, and that swells may occur on the beaches, causing rip current conditions.

Separately, NHC on Monday canceled the hurricane warning for Kauai County, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau. The warning, which had been issued in connection with Hurricane Douglas, However, NHC warned that "large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian Islands today, producing life-threatening and potentially damaging surf along exposed shores."

"Rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands today. Total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible, with the greatest rainfall in elevated terrain on Kauai. This rain may result in flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams," the advisory added.