Lapid: Public Security Minister doesn't understand what democratic protest is about

Leader of the Opposition and Yesh Atid-Telem faction chairman Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to fire Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), slamming Ohana over his criticism of anti-government protests.

“The Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana yesterday said about the protests that, ‘we can't carry on with this chaos’. He wants the protesters to stand in straight lines with crisp white shirts and photos of Netanyahu,” Lapid said at a faction gathering Monday afternoon.



“I'm telling Amir Ohana from here, this chaos can carry on, it will carry on and no-one asked you. Democratic protests in democratic countries are chaotic. A Minister of Public security who doesn't understand that is in the wrong job. Netanyahu needs to fire Amir Ohana, today. He won't do it of course because he sent him. He's using him to try and silence the protesters because he is afraid. And he's right to be afraid. It has years since Israel saw protests like this and they will only get stronger. People are fighting for their home, fighting for the livelihood.”



“Netanyahu's people accuse the protests of being political. Of course it's political. It's a protest against your politics. Politics of detached hacks who don't care about anything except themselves.”



“The State of Israel is more important than Benjamin Netanyahu. Our children are more important than him. That's the choice facing us today: One man who needs to go home, or the whole country. Benjamin Netanyahu or the unity, future and good of the State of Israel.”



“On Saturday we were on the bridges, with the protesters. There are young people and old, left wing and right, rich and poor, from the periphery and the center. The whole of Israel is a bridge. This Saturday we'll be there again. It will keep growing, because of the corruption, because of the use of hatred, because of this bloated and disconnected government.”



“Netanyahu needs to go because he's failed in the management of this crisis. A complete failure on both the health and economic side. His entire coalition knows it, the whole country knows it. He needs to go because during all this he was busy with his tax exemptions and attacks on the Attorney General and on Channel 12. That's what the protests on the bridges and junctions are saying: enough. If you really love the country, go. If you have any patriotism left within you, go. If you don't want to end up leaving in shame in a few months, go now.”