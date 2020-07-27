Finance Min. decides: Professional training will no longer reduce unemployment benefits

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) had decided to cancel the 30% reduction in unemployment payments to those who are engaged in occupational training.

The decision aims to encourage those laid off or placed on unpaid leave to undergo training or retraining, allow them to return to the job market with improved chances of employment.

The decision, made together with MK Hava Etty Atia (Likud) and at the request of MK Hila Shay Vazan (Blue and White), will remain in force throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, Minister Katz decided to immediately examine providing a special bonus to employers who train employees on unpaid leave for priority jobs which will significantly contribute to the productivity and growth of the economy.

The amendment will be integrated into the "safety net" bill for providing economic aid during the coronavirus crisis, which will be discussed Monday by the Knesset's Finance Committee.

"As part of the economic safety net to help with the coronavirus outbreak, and in addition to jump-starting the economy, as I promised, we will not leave anyone behind," Katz said. "I agreed with MK Etty Hava Atia that the 30% reduction in unemployment for those laid off or placed on unpaid leave and who are participating in professional training, will be canceled. In addition, I am examining providing a special bonus for employers who train employees who are on unpaid leave in priority fields which significantly contribute to productivity and the growth of the economy."

"This is good and encouraging news for hundreds of thousands of unemployed individuals, who from now on will be able to participate in professional training and receive full unemployment payments," Atia added. "The increase to 100% unemployment [stipend] will also encourage [people] to undergo professional or occupational training, and will provide the unemployed with a respectable minimum payment."

"I thank Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, for adopting and approving my initiative. Minister Katz canceled the unfairness of many years, and has shown great social sensitivity and caring, and is handling the economic crisis in an awe-inspiring fashion."