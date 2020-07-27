Coronavirus death toll rises to 473, 317 patients in serious condition

9.2% of tests on Sunday returned positive, as number of coronavirus fatalities rises to 473, with 317 patients in serious condition.

Five coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel overnight, including one death reported after midnight Monday, Israel’s Health Ministry said Monday morning.

The five latest fatalities bring the total death toll in Israel to 473, making Sunday the third most deadly day in the pandemic since it began, with 11 fatalities total yesterday, three below the record high of 14 recorded last Thursday.

One-thousand-and-thirty-nine new cases of the coronavirus were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 62,626.

Of those, 35,076 cases are currently active, while 27,077 ended in recovery.

Among those currently carrying the virus, 34,337 are at home or in coronavirus hotels, while 739 patients are hospitalized, up from 731 as of Sunday evening.

The number of patients in serious condition, which declined Sunday, rose again Monday, increasing from 314 to 317. A further 179 patients are in moderate condition, up from 172 Sunday evening.

Five more patients were placed on respirators Monday morning, bringing the total number to 104.

Of the 11,343 tests conducted Sunday, 9.2% were positive, the highest percentage yet, and far above the 7.6% of tests conducted a day earlier.

Thus far, 5,741 tests have been carried out Monday, of which 4.3% were positive, or 248 confirmed cases.