UK takes aim at junk food advertising

Junk food ads could be banned entirely online, after the government’s decision to bar any unhealthy food advertising before 9 pm online or on television, as part of its strategy to prevent obesity, The Guardian reported Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing a plan which would limit both where and when foods with high fat or sugar content can be promoted, along with new rules for displaying calories on restaurant menus.

Johnson said the plan would "reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus."

The prime minister unveiled the plan after evidence linked obesity to an elevated risk level for serious complications from the coronavirus.