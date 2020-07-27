Culture Minister: 'Two-year budget is the right thing to do'

Culture Min. Hili Tropper claims party doesn't want elections, but will continue to insist on two-year budget.

Culture Minister Hili Tropper (Blue and White) on Monday emphasized that the reports regarding his party compromising on their demand for a two-year budget were false.

"There's no such thing," Tropper told Galei Zahal on Monday morning. "We are insisting on a two-year budget because that is the correct thing [to do]."

When asked whether the insistence would lead to the Knesset's dissolution and another round of elections, Tropper said, "We want to prevent elections, but we are obligated to ensure economic stability."

However, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) on Monday morning told Channel 13 that if Blue and White continues to insist on a two-year budget, there would be no choice other than to hold new elections.

According to him, all of the economic experts believe that the best budget is a one-year budget, and that the continuation of the budget should be re-examined ahead of the coming year.

In that interview, Cohen also rejected outright the claim that this stance is due to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's desire to hold new elections.