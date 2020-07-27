Oppressive heat wave expected throughout week

Israelis brace for hot, dry, weather as forecasters say heat wave will be felt until Friday.

Israel will experience a severe heat wave throughout the week, reports said.

Monday will be unusually hot and dry, especially in mountainous regions. Along the coast, the weather will be humid. In most areas of Israel, the heat will be heavily to extremely oppressive.

Tuesday will be hot and dry in mountainous and inland regions, and humid along the coast. The heat will become more oppressive.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and dry in inland and mountainous regions, with severely oppressive heat in most areas of Israel. Along the coast, the weather will be humid.

The heat wave is expected to break late on Thursday, with a significant improvement felt on Friday.