PA confirms 335 new cases of COVID-19

The Palestinian Authority “health ministry” on Sunday confirmed 335 new COVID-19 cases in areas of Judea and Samaria under its control, bringing the total number to 13,129.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus reached 78, while 4,211 patients have fully recovered, the ministry said, citing an increase in the recovery rate to about 36 percent.

Out of the 8,840 active patients, 12 are being treated in intensive care units and two connected to respirators, according to the ministry.

The majority of the cases were found in Hebron and the district of eastern Jerusalem, it said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The Palestinian government has decided to review its lockdown measures to ensure public health protocols while maintaining the economic interests of the people, especially ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha next week.

Private businesses are allowed to open for a certain number of hours during the working days, but public places, including churches and mosques, public institutions, health clubs, daycare centers and parks, remain shuttered to avoid gatherings.

Earlier this month, the PA announced earlier it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

After the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently renewed the state of emergency for another 30 days in PA territories.