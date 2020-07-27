White House hopeful new coronavirus therapies are coming

White House chief of staff says administration has been working around the clock on new therapies to treat the coronavirus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday that the administration is “hopeful” it can announce new therapies to treat the coronavirus “in the coming days”, The Hill reported, citing an interview Meadows gave to ABC.

Meadows said in the interview that the White House has been “working around the clock,” with a focus on COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines and mitigation therapies.

“The president has been very clear — whatever amount of money and whatever amount of time needs to be invested, we’re doing that,” the White House chief of staff said.

"We're hopeful that with some of the breakthrough technology on therapeutics that we'll be able to announce some new therapies in the coming days,” he added.

The former North Carolina representative defended the White House’s actions during the pandemic after being asked whether it could have done more to control the outbreak.

“We actually took unprecedented steps. Not only did the president shut down travel from China and Europe long before even the medical experts were suggesting we should do so, and then we shut down the economy to try to mitigate the damage,” Meadows said.

“We’re not gonna have a solution to this. It’s not masks. It’s not shutting down the economy. Hopefully it is American ingenuity that will allow for therapies and vaccines to ultimately conquer this,” he added.

Meadows' comments came after President Donald Trump acknowledged last week that the virus will “get worse before it gets better,” following case surges in states such as Florida and Texas.

The US as a whole has seen a dramatic surge in cases of COVID-19 in recent days. On Thursday, it recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Last week, the US surpassed 4 million COVID-19 infections, reaching more than 4.1 million cases and at least 146,484 deaths by Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The administration made its largest investment in “Operation Warp Speed,” the vaccine development effort, last week by funneling almost $2 billion to Pfizer and a smaller German biotechnology company.

US researchers reported recently that Moderna Inc’s experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.