Poll: Approval for Trump's handling of coronavirus hits new low

Support for US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic reached a new low on Sunday as various parts of the country continue to experience a surge in infections, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 32 percent of Americans said they support the President's response to the coronavirus outbreak, marking a 12-point decline from an identical survey released in March.

The President's marks on the economy, long a strength, also have gradually declined since March. 48 percent of respondents said they approve of his handling of the economy amid the pandemic, down from 56 percent in March.

Overall, just 38 percent of Americans said they approve of the President's performance in the White House. Opinions divide starkly along party lines, with 81 percent of Republicans expressing approval of Trump's job performance. A smaller percentage (68 percent) of GOP respondents said they approve of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, however.

As of Sunday afternoon, the US had reported more than 4.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and roughly 146,000 deaths stemming from it, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

The US has seen a dramatic surge in cases of COVID-19 in recent days. On Thursday, it recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Trump last week warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well. Others are doing less well. It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

Trump urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.