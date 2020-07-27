'The government ignores and the Palestinian Authority takes over'

Head of Har Hevron Regional Council furious at the state's conduct in the face of the Palestinian takeover of Area C.

The Palestinian Authority paved a new road in an illegal settlement in the heart of the Har Hevron Regional Council and all this took place under the watchful eye of the Netanyahu-Gantz government, and not for the first time.

Yochai Damri, head of the Har Hevron Regional Council, is furious at the incompetence of the law enforcement authorities.

"Ultimately, there is a backyard of the State of Israel here. Terrible things are happening in this backyard,” he said.

“In the blink of an eye, we de facto handed over Area C and state lands to the Palestinian Authority. They do what they want, both in paving roads and in building houses and building electricity and water infrastructure," Damri told Arutz Sheva in an interview.

"I can only say that this policy of ignoring is probably convenient for someone," he hinted. "Only when we saw the plan to establish a Palestinian state did we finally figure it out. In the Trump plan, this entire territory is supposed to be part of the Palestinian state and apparently there are those who have decided already at this stage to transfer it to the Palestinians and it is not clear what they are getting in return. These are parts of Area C where the security and sovereign responsibility is ours and in which we have zero governance percentages.”

Damri expects Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to show governance and show the Palestinians that there is equal enforcement for Jews and Arabs. "Even as we speaking, people there continue to build houses and pave roads illegally. There is something to be done, it is possible to demolish even after things have been built and an effort must be made to do so.”

"I call on the Minister of Defense and the Government of Israel to show governance and destroy [illegal buildings]. It can be done and if you need ten more inspectors, you bring them. They have the legal tools and we need to give them the right motivation."