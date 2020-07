Watch: Who is the Holy ARI? Famous Israeli actor Aviv Alush tells the story of Rabbi Isaac Luria, also known as “Ha'ARI Hakadosh”. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Sulam Yaakov Aviv Alush In a new video produced on the occasion of the anniversary the day of the death of Rabbi Isaac Luria, also known as “Ha'ARI Hakadosh” (the Holy ARI), famous Israeli actor Aviv Alush tells the story of the rabbi. The video was written by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and directed by Yaakov Asraf and Alush. Watch the special broadcast below:





top