Eight new coronavirus fatalities Sunday

Number of coronavirus patients in serious condition continues to decline, while percentage of tests coming back positive rises to nearly 10%

Eight coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel Sunday, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 468, according to data released by the Health Ministry Sunday evening.

Just 5,173 tests were carried out by Sunday evening, with 506 new confirmed cases, or 9.8% of those tested.

The total number of cases reported in Israel since the pandemic began rose to 61,764, of which 27,014 cases ended in recovery, with 34,282 cases currently active.

Of those active cases, 33,551 of the patients are in isolation at home or in coronavirus hotels, while 731 patients are currently hospitalized.

The number of patients in serious condition continued to decline Sunday, falling from 325 on Saturday to 303. A further 172 patients are in moderate condition.

There are currently 98 patients on ventilators, down from 100 on Saturday, but still far above the 74 patients on ventilators last Sunday.