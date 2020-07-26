Series of explosions shake Baghdad base, hot weather blamed

A series of blasts hit an Iraqi army depot in Baghdad Sunday, with local media blaming the explosions on hot summer weather and technical malfunctions.

The depot is known to house ammunition belonging to Iraqi police as well as the Iranian Badr organization. Explosions in the same facility around the same time of last year were also initially attributed to hot weather, but later blamed on Israel. At the time, Iraqi media reported that 29 individuals were injured and one killed in explosions around the city.

According to reports, the same base was home to a 2006 strike while housing American troops stationed in the country. Iranian militias have long been making inroads in Baghdad and Israel has acknowledged increased efforts to prevent the Islamic Republic from forming a land bridge connecting its forces across the Levant.

US troops have been leaving the area since a number of rocket attacks by Hadi al-Amiri, a pro-Iranian terrorist militia, with six bases handed over to the Iraqi government following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in January of last year.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," read a statement by the Pentagon at the time.

An explosion hit a power plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan exactly a week ago, state news agency IRNA reported, saying faulty equipment was to blame. The blast caused no casualties.

A "worn out transformer... at Isfahan's Islamabad thermal power plant exploded at around 5:00 am today," the managing director of Isfahan's electricity company Said Mohseni told the agency.

The facility returned to normal working conditions after about two hours and Isfahan's power supply was uninterrupted, he added.

Two weeks ago, seven ships went up in flames at the Bushehr port, and an explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the Razavi Khorasan Province in eastern Iran.

These incidents were the latest in a string of mysterious events, which began on June 30.

A gas explosion shook a residential building in Tehran, last Saturday, injuring one person, Iran's semi-official ISNA reported.

The previous day, IRIB reported that an explosion was heard in Western Tehran, with the electric supply cut in the area of the explosion.

Two people were killed in an explosion at a Tehran factory on July 7.

An explosion caused severe damage at the Natanz nuclear facility on July 2. Sources with close knowledge of the incident said the Iranian nuclear program may have been set back by as far as two years as a result of the blast.

In June, an explosion near a military complex in Parchin area southeast of Tehran rocked the Iranian capital. Authorities blamed that blast on "leaking gas tanks."

13 people were killed in an explosion at a medical center in Tehran on June 30. Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state TV that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.