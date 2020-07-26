Reopening the skies: Israel to relaunch international flights

Min of Tourism outlines plan to allow visitors back in: Shortened 5-day quarantine for tourists, pre-flight testing for "red" countries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has instructed Minister of Tourism Miri Regev to prepare an outline for airplane trips from Israel to Cyprus, Greece, and other "green" states with low coronavirus morbidity rates.

In turn, Regev instructed the Ministry of Transportation, Civil Aviation Authority and National Aviation Network to quickly arrange an outline for reopening the skies with the Ministry of Health and National Security Council for approval by the Coronavirus Cabinet.

According to the operating plan formulated by the Ministry of Transportation, incoming passengers will be divided into those arriving from "green" and "red" countries, with those from "green" countries defined as having a low morbidity rate, required to quarantine for a period of just five days upon landing, and those from "red," or high-risk countries, obliged to perform a virus check prior to boarding.

The outlined plan will be presented for the Prime Minister's approval following discussions with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and arrangement with the Directorate of Transportation and Health, National Security Council and Civil Aviation Authority. Fulfillment of the intended proposal will be dependent upon the existing morbidity rate in the country.

The Ministry of Health is currently examining the plan and is expected to submit an expert conclusion. This will allow a final outline for operating flights during the pandemic to be drafted.