The CDC now says face masks that cover the nose are much more likely to prevent virus infection.

Infective disease experts are pointing to face masks that cover the nose – and not just lower parts of one's face – as one of the leading protective measures against the coronavirus. Since the disease is commonly spread by individuals not displaying symptoms of the virus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says ensuring the nose is fully concealed can go a long way towards protecting individuals from the deadly pandemic.

Health experts have found that cells common to the human nose are more likely to attract COVID-19 particles that end up infecting the lungs.

They say wearing masks that leave the nose open is more likely to lead to infection. Experts in the field have even gone so far as to label these kinds of masks "coronavirus super spreaders."

A large number of US states have already signed into law provisions for individuals to wear face coverings while in the public domain and President Trump endorsed the measure after weeks of failing to do so. States where the measure has taken effect have reported decreased numbers of virus infections. With a coronavirus vaccine appearing far-off in the distance, social distancing, wearing face masks, and ensuring personal hygiene seem to be the surest ways of avoiding the menace of 2020.