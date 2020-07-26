Regis Philbin dies at age 88

TV personality and game show host Regis Philbin passes away at age 88, following a long series of ailments.

Television personality and game show host Regis Philbin passed away late Friday night at the age of 88, just one month shy of his 89th birthday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," Philbin’s family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Philbin, who served in the US Navy before entering the entertainment business in 1955, was best-known for his nationally syndicated morning talk show, Live! With Regis and Katie Lee, which he co-hosted for 24 seasons beginning in 1988.

He also hosted a number of game shows and other programs, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Million Dollar Password, and America’s Got Talent.

Philbin had suffered for years from a number of health issues, including heart disease. In 2007, he underwent triple bypass surgery, and in 2009, had his hip replaced.

He is survived by his wife, Bette Joy Philbin, and three daughters, Jennifer Joy Philbin, Joanna Philbin, and Amy Philbin. He was proceeded in death by his son, Daniel, who passed away at the age of 49 in 2014.