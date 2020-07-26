After contracting COVID-19 for the third time, Brazil's President announced he was symptom-free Saturday. Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the virus on three separate occasions since July 7 and happens to be one of a handful of world leaders to have been infected by the disease. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Monaco's Prince Albert and interim President of Bolivia Jeannine Anez were also infected and ended up overcoming COVID-29.

Bolsonaro, himself, has thus far downplayed the pandemic, receiving the hydroxychloroquine vaccine, which both the FDA and World Health Organization have been quick to write off but which has been touted but some in the medical field. US President Trump has been another outspoken skeptic when it comes to the wide-reaching effects of CV-19 to have spoken in favor of the treatment.

Axios News Site reported that Brazil is second to the U.S. in the number of confirmed virus cases with 2.4 million. The country's dense population and low living conditions are seen as two of the central factors behind the high morbidity rate.