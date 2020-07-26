Kanye West says his campaign will hurt Biden more than Trump

Rapper Kanye West says Joe Biden won't win 2020 presidential election, hints that his campaign could be a spoiler, hurting Biden's chances.

Kanye West boasted over the weekend that he could defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election, while hinting that he may likely lose to President Donald Trump.

The 43-year-old rapper wrote in a pair of tweets late Saturday night that he beat Joe Biden as a write-in candidate.

“I will beat Biden off of write ins,” West wrote. “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS.”

In an interview with 99.3 The BOX, West conceded that he may not win the election, but dismissed the possibility of Joe Biden winning, saying that if he does lose, it will be to President Trump.

West also hinted that he may be running as a spoiler to prevent Biden from winning, saying he’s “not for Biden”.

“There’s prayer warriors that are saying that Trump should be in office four more years,” West said.

“This is all up to God. I’m not for Biden. Y’all can remove my black card. Y’all can forget about the donations that I made and the marches. Forget everything that the Democratic Party that controls Instagram, which controls the emotions of the black people wanna tell you about Ye [Kanye]. But this my stance: Either I’m going to be in office in 2020, or Trump is going to be in office in 2020. That’s y’all’s choice, because for the fact that I’m standing here right now, Biden ain’t fit to be in office, because ain’t nothing that I do where I don’t go hard. I ain’t out here to lose. Now if I lose, that’s necessarily a loss, that just means that’s just a training. It’s something like Thomas Edison, where he just ain’t figured it out yet.”

West had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump, but said earlier this month that he no longer backs the president and announced plans to run for the White House.

Despite initial reports that he had dropped out of the race after missing the registration deadlines in multiple states, West is continuing his presidential bid, hoping to win as a write-in candidate in those states where he missed the deadline for appearing on the ballot.

He held his first campaign rally at North Charleston in South Carolina last week, where he drew widespread media attention for his comments on abortion, welfare, gun ownership, and 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.