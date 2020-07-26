Readers followed their story. Yesterday, she passed away

A message from the Gutman family, whose story has appeared in Jewish news sites over recent months, telling the story of a brave mother.

A message from the Gutman family, whose story has appeared in Jewish news sites over recent months, as mother Ayala fought bravely against cancer:

“Dear Jewish People,

We are writing to you as we mourn the death of our mother, Ayala Gutman.

Our mother was sick with cancer for over 10 years. Throughout it all, her number one priority was to be there for us. Her dream to be healed and cancer free was motivated by her wanting to be able to provide for her family like any other mother does. Unfortunately, just a little over a year ago her cancer spread to her brain. It didn’t take long for the cancer to completely debilitate her.

After a grueling 12 years, and many many aggressive treatments, our mother has died. Our father is grieving the loss of his beloved and has been left with tremendous medical debt from all the treatments he paid for in order to help our mother. He has nothing left and needs help getting himself back on his own two feet. It’s been so many years that he has only thought of our mother, we fear he forgot how to take care of himself.

Please help us help him. Anything you can give him to help pay off the medical bills and restabilize himself would be so appreciated. We have already lost our mother to cancer. Please help us keep our father afloat during this difficult time.

Thank you,

The Gutman Children“.

Those who are able to help the Gutman family to recover from this tragedy can do so here.

