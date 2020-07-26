British rapper Wiley dropped by managers over anti-Semitic posts

'Godfather of grime' suspended from Twitter after engaging in anti-Semitic rants on social media.

British rapper Wiley has been dropped by his management after he made a series of anti-Semitic social media posts over the weekend.

Wiley, known as the "godfather of grime," posted several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday and Saturday.

“I would challenge the whole world of Jewish community on my own I am not scared I can handle them,” he wrote in one post.

In another post, he compared Jewish people to the Ku Klux Klan. “There are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to understand why.”

Twitter suspended Wiley's account for 12 hours following his first anti-Semitic rant on Friday. On Saturday the social media platform decided to suspend his account for a week after he engaged in a second rant. Instagram has deleted a number of his posts.

Wiley's manager, John Woolf, wrote in Twitter Saturday morning: "Following Wiley's antisemitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism."

"To be very clear here. I do not support or condone what Wiley has said today online in any way shape or form. I am a proud Jewish man and I am deeply shocked and saddened but what he has chosen to say. I am speaking to key figures in my community in light of today's tweets. This behaviour and hateful speech is not acceptable to me," he added in a subsequent statement.

Police are also investigating Wiley's tweets.

"We have received a number of reports relating to alleged anti-Semitic tweets posted on social media. The Met takes all reports of anti-Semitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed," Metropolitan Police officers said in a statement.