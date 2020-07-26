Netanyahu: No magic bullet to solve coronavirus

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned that there is no magic bullet to solve the coronavirus crisis at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"The second wave of the coronavirus is striking the entire world, including Israel," Netanyahu said. "We are continuing to work diligently to stop the spread of the coronavirus."

"At the end of last week, we appointed Prof. Roni Gamzu to be the head of the national fight against the coronavirus. This week, Prof. Gamzu will present a plan of action to cut off the chain of infection, and the IDF will play a significant role in this important task. I also asked Prof. Gamzu to submit a long-term national plan for life under the coronavirus routine. He will submit this to the government and then to the public," the prime minister explained,

Netanyahu emphasized the personal responsibility of every citizen. "There are no magic solutions. Without the personal responsibility of each and every one of you, the citizens of Israel, it is impossible to stop the plague. I must say that I see an improvement in behavior, but more is still needed: wearing masks, social distancing, personal hygiene, and avoiding crowds."

Addressing his pledge to give economic aid to every citizen, Netanyahu said: "Today we will bring to the government the approval of the grants program for every citizen. We will then pass it on to the Knesset so that the money will reach you, the citizens of Israel, as quickly as possible. We will continue to move the wheels of the economy so that people can get back to being employed."

The prime minister also addressed reports that Hezbollah is preparing an attack on northern Israel. "Regarding the northern front, we are operating according to a consistent policy that we will not allow Iran to establish a military base on our northern border. Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack on Israel. We will not allow anyone to undermine our security or threaten our citizens, and we will not allow any harm to come to our forces. I am conducting ongoing situational assessments together with the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff. The IDF is ready to respond to any threat."