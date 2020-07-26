Netanyahu to appear in court December 6

PM Netanyahu, Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes, and Shaul and Iris Elovitch to appear at hearing on December 6 to respond to indictment

The judges of the panel scheduled to hear Netanyahu's cases announced this morning, Sunday, the date of the next hearing in his trial, which will take place on December 6 this year.

The judges ruled that during the hearing the defendants would be required to respond to the indictment, and the preliminary arguments of the parties made after the submission of the written documents.

The judges noted in the decision that the hearing will be held in the presence of the defendants and the parties' representatives, such that, unlike in the last hearing, Prime Minister Netanyahu will be forced to appear in court.

At the end of the last hearing, the judges ruled that the parties must prepare for the beginning of the hearing of evidence during January 2021, and that the evidentiary hearings will be held three days a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On the other hand, the legal representation of Prime Minister Netanyahu has not yet been settled, after the Permits Committee refused to grant him a permit to receive funding for his defense from his associates, following the Attorney General's position on the issue.