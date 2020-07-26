Number of coronavirus patients on ventilators surpasses 100

Number of new COVID-19 diagnoses falls to 1,108 as number of tests falls to 15,476.

1,108 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus Saturday, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning.

The drop in the number of diagnoses is likely due to the lower number of tests were were conducted yesterday, Only 15,476 coronavirus test results were received on Saturday.

On Friday 1,770 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, out of a total 23,153 test results received that day.

As of this morning, 61,388 corona patients have been diagnosed in Israel since the beginning of the outbreak. 464 patients have died from the disease so far.

26,959 patients have recovered so far, while the number of active cases has risen to 33,965.

329 coronavirus patients are in serious condition. The number of patients on ventilators rose to over 100 for the first time Sunday morning.

166 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.