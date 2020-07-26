8 rescued from Jerusalem fire

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Katamonim Sunday morning.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and rescued eight people from the building, including a couple with a small baby as well as a family dog.

There are still five firefighting and rescue teams working at the site to remove the smoke from the building.

Deputy Chief of Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood fire station Roni Sonino stated: "This morning we dealt with a significant fire in a building on Bar Yohai Street. The fire started at the entrance to the building and spread into the building. The firefighters went through the flames and the heavy smoke and located several people trapped inside, including a small baby, and rescued them. Most of [the victims] were unharmed, with some of them in light condition."

"The rapid and professional response of the firefighters, who acted at great personal risk, prevented those who were trapped from suffering serious injuries and prevented the fire from consuming the entire building," Sonino said.