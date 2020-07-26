Coronavirus Cabinet to be reduced in size

Ministers say Coronavirus Cabinet's size complicates decision-making process. Forum will be reduced from 16 ministers to 10.

The government will vote Sunday to reduce the size of the Coronavirus Cabinet.

Ministers have claimed that the Coronavirus Cabinet is too large and that any discussion in the forum is unwieldy and only complicates the decision-making process.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz have agreed to reduce the size of the Coronavirus Cabinet to 10 ministers from its current 16.

Ministers Yoav Galant and Miri Regev from the Likud, Meirav Cohen and Asaf Zamir from Blue and White, Minister Itzik Shmuli from the Labor Party and Minister Yaakov Litzman from United Torah Judaism will be removed from the forum.

All government agencies are supposed to coordinate their response to the coronavirus under the directives of the Coronavirus Cabinet.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will replace Prime Minister Netanyahu as the head of the Coronavirus Cabinet.